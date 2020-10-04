Ark Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $817,488.00 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, Ark has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $33.46 million and $817,488.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023729 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 152,473,758 coins and its circulating supply is 124,252,861 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Cryptomate, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Binance, COSS, LiteBit.eu and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

