AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $147.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.58 and a beta of 1.16. AppFolio has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $180.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.66.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $81.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,482,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total transaction of $69,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,012 shares of company stock worth $16,253,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 54.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

