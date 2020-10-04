Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:APEX opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. Apex Global Brands has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.
Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 59.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter.
Apex Global Brands Company Profile
Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.
