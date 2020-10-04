Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:APEX opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. Apex Global Brands has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Get Apex Global Brands alerts:

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 59.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apex Global Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.75% of Apex Global Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apex Global Brands Company Profile

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Global Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Global Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.