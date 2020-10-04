Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Tops $42.18 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bithumb, Upbit and Coinone. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $42.18 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00043920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $556.94 or 0.05235407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,829,566,044 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinall, Binance DEX, Bilaxy, IDEX, Coinone, Coinsuper, Bitinka, KuCoin, Bgogo, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Sistemkoin, Huobi Korea, ABCC, BitMax, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

