Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.84 million, a PE ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 6.26.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Loerop sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $43,726.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

