Analyzing Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Village Farms International has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Village Farms International and Arcadia Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $144.57 million 2.11 $2.33 million $0.05 92.60 Arcadia Biosciences $1.17 million 26.25 -$28.81 million ($3.37) -0.85

Village Farms International has higher revenue and earnings than Arcadia Biosciences. Arcadia Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Village Farms International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Village Farms International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Village Farms International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Village Farms International and Arcadia Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 0 4 0 3.00 Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Village Farms International presently has a consensus price target of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 189.42%. Arcadia Biosciences has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 387.80%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Village Farms International.

Profitability

This table compares Village Farms International and Arcadia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International -5.42% -9.65% -6.74% Arcadia Biosciences -1,973.82% -175.11% -60.58%

Summary

Village Farms International beats Arcadia Biosciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority. Village Farms International, Inc. markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Delta, Canada.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits. It also provides nutritional oils comprising gamma linolenic acid safflower oil to manufacturers of dietary and nutritional supplements, medical foods, dog food, and other products under the SONOVA brand; and arachidonic acid safflower oil that is used as an ingredient in infant nutrition products. In addition, the company has various programs under development comprising fiber resistant starch wheat, whole grain flour, and reduced gluten wheat programs. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Dow AgroSciences and Ardent Mills LLC to develop and commercialize wheat varieties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

