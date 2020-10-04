Analyzing Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) and Golden Gate Partners (NASDAQ:GNGT)

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) and Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.0% of Newmark Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Newmark Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 94.2% of Golden Gate Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Newmark Group and Golden Gate Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmark Group $2.22 billion 0.38 $117.31 million $1.62 2.87 Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Newmark Group has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Gate Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Newmark Group has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Gate Partners has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Newmark Group and Golden Gate Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmark Group 3.98% 37.00% 9.31% Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Newmark Group and Golden Gate Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmark Group 1 3 1 0 2.00 Golden Gate Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newmark Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.90, suggesting a potential upside of 26.88%. Given Newmark Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Newmark Group is more favorable than Golden Gate Partners.

Summary

Newmark Group beats Golden Gate Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name. The company's occupier services and products comprise tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration, and facilities management. It provides its services to commercial real estate tenants, owner-occupiers, investors, and developers. As of March 12, 2019, Newmark Group, Inc. operated approximately 430 offices in 6 continents. The company was formerly known as Newmark Knight Frank and changed its name to Newmark Group, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Golden Gate Partners

Golden Gate Partners, Inc. focuses on marketing distressed residential properties in the United States. It intends to market properties to international buyers, primarily from China and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as Golden Gates Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Gate Partners, Inc. in January 2014. Golden Gate Partners, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York. As of June 18, 2013, Golden Gate Partners, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ta Partners, Inc.

