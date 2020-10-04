Analyzing Myomo (NYSE:MYO) & NanoVibronix (NYSE:NAOV)

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) and Myomo (NYSE:MYO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

NanoVibronix has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myomo has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

12.7% of NanoVibronix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Myomo shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of NanoVibronix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Myomo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NanoVibronix and Myomo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoVibronix -771.63% -537.97% -243.56% Myomo -316.37% -180.04% -122.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NanoVibronix and Myomo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A Myomo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Myomo has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.77%. Given Myomo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Myomo is more favorable than NanoVibronix.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NanoVibronix and Myomo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoVibronix $530,000.00 6.75 -$5.79 million ($0.83) -0.86 Myomo $3.84 million 4.28 -$10.71 million ($19.35) -0.23

NanoVibronix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Myomo. NanoVibronix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Myomo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Myomo beats NanoVibronix on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing. The company sells its products in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally through distributor agreements. NanoVibronix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc., a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community. Its products are designed to help restore function in individuals with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, rehabilitation hospitals, and distributors. Myomo, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

