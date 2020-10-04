Analyzing Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) & Vertex Energy (NYSE:VTNR)

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) and Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Vertex Energy has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Oil has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vertex Energy and Imperial Oil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Energy $163.37 million 0.14 -$7.33 million ($0.08) -6.33 Imperial Oil $25.73 billion 0.33 $1.66 billion $1.66 7.04

Imperial Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Vertex Energy. Vertex Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imperial Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vertex Energy and Imperial Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Imperial Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vertex Energy currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 690.36%. Given Vertex Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vertex Energy is more favorable than Imperial Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex Energy and Imperial Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Energy -5.96% -38.49% -6.68% Imperial Oil 0.03% 1.03% 0.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.7% of Vertex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Imperial Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Vertex Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Imperial Oil beats Vertex Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc. engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil division engaged in operations across the entire used motor oil recycling value chain, including collection, aggregation, transportation, storage, refinement, and sales of aggregated feedstock and re-refined products to end users. The Refining & Marketing division engaged in the aggregation of feedstock, re-refining it into value end products, and selling these products to customers, as well as related transportation and storage activities. The Recovery division engages in the recovery and management of hydrocarbon streams. This division also provides industrial dismantling, demolition, decommissioning, investment recovery and marine salvage services in industrial facilities. The company was founded by Benjamin P. Cowart on May 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, as well as blending, distribution, and marketing of refined products. It also transports crude oil to refineries by contracted pipelines, common carrier pipelines, and rail; maintains a distribution system to move petroleum products to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; and owns and operates fuel terminals, natural gas liquids, and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. In addition, this segment markets and supplies petroleum products to motoring public through approximately 2,300 Esso and Mobil-branded sites. Further, it sells petroleum products, including fuel, asphalt, and lubricants for industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving the agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded fuel and lubricant resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various petrochemicals and polyethylene, such as benzene, aromatic, and aliphatic solvents; plasticizer intermediates; and polyethylene resins. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

