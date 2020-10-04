Analyzing General Moly (GMO) and Its Peers

General Moly (NYSE: GMO) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare General Moly to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for General Moly and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Moly 0 0 0 0 N/A General Moly Competitors 648 1833 1926 105 2.33

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 22.72%. Given General Moly’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe General Moly has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of General Moly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of General Moly shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares General Moly and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Moly N/A 104.15% 16.12% General Moly Competitors 0.87% 5.34% 2.14%

Volatility & Risk

General Moly has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Moly’s peers have a beta of 0.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares General Moly and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio General Moly N/A -$7.88 million -0.42 General Moly Competitors $6.08 billion $737.65 million -13.95

General Moly’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than General Moly. General Moly is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

General Moly peers beat General Moly on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About General Moly

General Moly, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and one mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada. General Moly, Inc. was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

