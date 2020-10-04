Analyzing Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) and Kraft Heinz (OTCMKTS:KHC)

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) and Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

This table compares Kraft Heinz and Cuisine Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kraft Heinz $24.98 billion 1.49 $1.94 billion $2.85 10.69 Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kraft Heinz has higher revenue and earnings than Cuisine Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kraft Heinz and Cuisine Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kraft Heinz 2 10 7 0 2.26 Cuisine Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus target price of $34.37, suggesting a potential upside of 12.79%. Given Kraft Heinz’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kraft Heinz is more favorable than Cuisine Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Kraft Heinz has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cuisine Solutions has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kraft Heinz and Cuisine Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kraft Heinz -0.76% 6.68% 3.35% Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of Kraft Heinz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cuisine Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Kraft Heinz shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of Cuisine Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kraft Heinz beats Cuisine Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names. It sells its products through its own sales organizations, as well as through independent brokers, agents, and distributors to convenience stores, drug stores, value stores, bakeries, pharmacies, mass merchants, club stores, foodservice distributors and institutions, including hotels, restaurants, hospitals, health care facilities, and certain government agencies, as well as to chain, wholesale, cooperative, and independent grocery accounts. The company was formerly known as H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation and changed its name to The Kraft Heinz Company in July 2015. The Kraft Heinz Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas and sous-vide sides, chicken and moist turkey, prepared sauces, and seafood products, as well as prepared vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries. Cuisine Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Sterling, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.