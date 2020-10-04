Analyzing Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) & Spire (NYSE:SR)

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) and Spire (NYSE:SR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Cheniere Energy has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cheniere Energy and Spire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Spire 0 5 6 0 2.55

Spire has a consensus target price of $72.89, suggesting a potential upside of 36.52%. Given Spire’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spire is more favorable than Cheniere Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cheniere Energy and Spire’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy $9.73 billion 1.22 $648.00 million ($0.57) -82.47 Spire $1.95 billion 1.41 $184.60 million $3.73 14.31

Cheniere Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Spire. Cheniere Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Cheniere Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Spire shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Cheniere Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Spire shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy and Spire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy 11.60% 16.85% 1.15% Spire 4.03% 8.50% 2.54%

Summary

Spire beats Cheniere Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. In addition, it is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Spire

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers. In addition, the company engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. Further, it provides physical natural gas storage services. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

