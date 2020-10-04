Analyzing Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ) & TETRA Technologies (OTCMKTS:TTI)

Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chaparral Energy and TETRA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chaparral Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A TETRA Technologies 1 3 0 0 1.75

TETRA Technologies has a consensus price target of $1.08, indicating a potential upside of 107.81%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than Chaparral Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Chaparral Energy has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chaparral Energy and TETRA Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy $236.35 million 0.01 -$468.95 million $0.45 0.08 TETRA Technologies $1.04 billion 0.06 -$147.41 million ($0.05) -10.43

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Chaparral Energy. TETRA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chaparral Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chaparral Energy and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy -411.22% -115.71% -44.61% TETRA Technologies -16.25% -4.19% -0.57%

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Chaparral Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. Its 210,000 net surface acres are located in the Mid-Continent region, approximately 122,000 net acres are located in the STACK play primarily in Canadian, Kingfisher, and Garfield counties. As of December 31, 2019, the company's estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 96.6 million barrels of crude oil equivalent; and had an interest in 2,782 gross producing wells, including 866 gross company operated wells. Chaparral Energy, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On August 16, 2020, Chaparral Energy, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. Its Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The company's Compression segment engages in the fabrication and sale of standard, custom-designed, and engineered compressor packages; and sale of compressor package parts and components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provision of services to support the needs of customers who own compression equipment. This segment provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream, transmission, and storage companies operating throughout in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.