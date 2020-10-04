Analysts Set Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Price Target at $8.50

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 40.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 674.7% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 21,313 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 13.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 68,424 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 13.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 990,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.60 million, a PE ratio of -17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

