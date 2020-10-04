Analysts Set GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT at $22.78

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. 1,184,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,855. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.32.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.