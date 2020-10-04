Analysts Set Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Price Target at $63.67

Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $59.35. 131,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,658. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $665,245.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at $695,507.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $424,641.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,521 shares of company stock worth $1,309,107. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at $448,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at $877,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 145.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.