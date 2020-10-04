Analysts Set Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) Price Target at $4.50

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

CLRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.56. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 6.94.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter worth $52,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter worth $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 84.4% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 58,721 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter worth $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.