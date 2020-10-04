Analysts Offer Predictions for Mimecast Ltd’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) – Equities researchers at Summit Insights issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mimecast in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Summit Insights currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Mimecast’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MIME. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Mimecast stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 566.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.22. Mimecast has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $54.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 28,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 10.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 22,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,029,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,577,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,668,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,101 shares of company stock valued at $10,453,914. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

