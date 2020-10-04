Analysts Expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.53. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $131,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,040 shares of company stock worth $1,185,317. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,811,000 after purchasing an additional 97,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $123.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.22. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $137.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

