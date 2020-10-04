Analysts Expect Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.06 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will announce $159.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.00 million. Gulfport Energy posted sales of $285.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full year sales of $745.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $671.82 million to $833.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $821.26 million, with estimates ranging from $744.19 million to $933.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gulfport Energy.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 311.10%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.54.

Gulfport Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. 6,331,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,307. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 126,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 119.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 31.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 81.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 119,611 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.