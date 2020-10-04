Analysts Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Employers reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.58. Employers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Employers by 67.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 138,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 72.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 215,111 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the second quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 98.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 250,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 124,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIG traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. 147,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,500. Employers has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $883.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

