Analysts Expect Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) will report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. Eastgroup Properties posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Eastgroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,332. Eastgroup Properties has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $142.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $148,986.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,842,076.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $228,106.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,425,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,536 shares of company stock worth $472,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 296.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 111.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter worth $60,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

