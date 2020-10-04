Analysts Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.33 Million

Brokerages expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to post $88.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.43 million and the lowest is $83.50 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $108.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $357.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.00 million to $378.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $332.09 million, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $379.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,153.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $47,939.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,859.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 489.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dril-Quip by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Dril-Quip by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dril-Quip by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 76,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Dril-Quip by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter.

DRQ stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 253,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,328. The firm has a market cap of $859.80 million, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.59. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.