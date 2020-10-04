Analysts Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Post $1.36 EPS

Analysts expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Danaher posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $212.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.70 and its 200-day moving average is $176.92. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $218.68. The company has a market capitalization of $152.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

