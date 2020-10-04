Analysts Expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million.

WIFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

In related news, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $324,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $119,869.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 51,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIFI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 415,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,344. The company has a market capitalization of $455.13 million, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.95. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.