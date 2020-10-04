Analysts Expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million.

WIFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

In related news, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $324,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $119,869.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 51,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIFI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 415,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,344. The company has a market capitalization of $455.13 million, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.95. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

