Analysts Expect Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $372.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) to post $372.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $371.51 million to $373.96 million. Aware reported sales of $282.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aware will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aware.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.57 million.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Aware in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aware from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded Aware from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

ATCO stock remained flat at $$9.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,561. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. Aware has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aware stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Aware Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of November 14, 2019, it operated a fleet of 119 containerships. The company was formerly known as Seaspan Corporation.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aware (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.