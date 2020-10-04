Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.72 Million

Analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will report $12.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.70 million. Gladstone Capital also reported sales of $12.72 million in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $48.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $48.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $52.27 million, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $52.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 million. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 32,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 112,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,056. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $235.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.50. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.86%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

