Analysts Anticipate Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) to Post $1.64 EPS

Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will announce $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $2.68. Capital One Financial posted earnings of $3.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.15) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $11.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

COF traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.94. 2,693,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,439. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of -202.54 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.60. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

