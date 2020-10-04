Amon (AMN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $117,217.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Amon has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $117,217.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Amon has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Amon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 645,969,985 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

Buying and Selling Amon

