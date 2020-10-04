Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Ameris Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.29.

ABCB stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $284.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,160.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 45.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 54,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.9% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 234,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 23,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

