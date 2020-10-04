American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in September

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on AHOTF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS:AHOTF opened at $1.90 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

