American Financial Group Inc (AFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend by 43.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $69.73 on Friday. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. CSFB assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

