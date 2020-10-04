Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Amdocs also reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%.

Several research firms have commented on DOX. ValuEngine downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

DOX traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $57.49. 627,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,762. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

