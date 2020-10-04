Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amc Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Macquarie upgraded Amc Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Amc Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Amc Networks from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amc Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.54.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.87. Amc Networks has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $49.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.83 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 65.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. Amc Networks’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amc Networks will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the second quarter valued at about $92,028,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the first quarter valued at about $34,662,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amc Networks by 7.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,729,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,280,000 after purchasing an additional 379,877 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 818.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 195,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 173,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 169,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

