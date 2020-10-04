AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.13.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $285.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.88 million. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

