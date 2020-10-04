Alphacat (ACAT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,268.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $810,032.77 and approximately $7,268.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alphacat has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00272840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00088143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.06 or 0.01527997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00166757 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

