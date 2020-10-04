Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given “Hold” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $156.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALNY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.20.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $135.68 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.49.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $4,732,559.45. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $3,562,177.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,519,314.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,017 shares of company stock worth $23,318,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $49,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $82,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.