Allied Security Innovations (OTCMKTS:ADSV) & West Pharmaceutical Services (OTCMKTS:WST) Critical Contrast

Allied Security Innovations (OTCMKTS:ADSV) and West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Allied Security Innovations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Allied Security Innovations and West Pharmaceutical Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Security Innovations N/A N/A N/A West Pharmaceutical Services 14.69% 19.01% 12.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allied Security Innovations and West Pharmaceutical Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Security Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A West Pharmaceutical Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus target price of $280.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.25%. Given West Pharmaceutical Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe West Pharmaceutical Services is more favorable than Allied Security Innovations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Security Innovations and West Pharmaceutical Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Security Innovations $350,000.00 N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A West Pharmaceutical Services $1.84 billion 10.99 $241.70 million $3.24 84.52

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Security Innovations.

Volatility & Risk

Allied Security Innovations has a beta of 6.34, suggesting that its share price is 534% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats Allied Security Innovations on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Security Innovations

Allied Security Innovations, Inc., through its subsidiary, CGM Applied Security Technologies, Inc., manufactures and distributes indicative and barrier security seals, security tapes, and related packaging security systems in the United States and internationally. It also provides protective security products for palletized cargo; and physical security systems for tractors, trailers, and containers, as well as various specialized authentication products. The company's principal products include tapes, self-wound security tapes, void labels and void tapes for bag closure, SUPERSEALS, custom coated products, conductive inks and membrane switch components, electro-magnetic asset protection systems, locks, sentry sensors, and other related items. It provides its products for use in aircraft and truck seals, fiber and steel drum seals, motor vehicle inspection seals, pharmaceutical packaging, box or container closure seals, cash bag components, computer seals, validation devices, general security products, and law enforcement agencies. The company also develops, assembles, markets, and installs computer systems, which capture video, digitally captured images, and scanned images; digitizes the image; links the digitized images to text/data; and stores the image and text on a computer database, which allows for transmitting the image and text by computer or telecommunication links to remote locations. In addition, it offers maintenance and support, and related services; and software. The company serves producers of various items, such as perfumes, computers, silicon chips, jewelry, and cash and negotiable documents. The company was formerly known as Digital Descriptor Systems, Inc. and changed its name Allied Security Innovations, Inc. in December 2006. Allied Security Innovations, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, and washing and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ, a cyclic olefin polymer in the form of vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection devices, as well as a range of integrated services, including analytical lab services, pre-approval primary packaging support and engineering development, regulatory expertise, and after-sales technical support. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

