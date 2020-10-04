Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $41.66 on Friday. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $405.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.27. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $86.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMOT. TheStreet raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.