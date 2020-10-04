Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (ACV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on November 2nd

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.
ACV stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.
Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Company Profile
