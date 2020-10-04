Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Y stock opened at $530.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $534.61 and a 200-day moving average of $522.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $847.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($3.50). Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alleghany by 4.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Alleghany by 28.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Alleghany by 1.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Alleghany by 67.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

