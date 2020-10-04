Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT Lowered to $19.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALKS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.18.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $247.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.70 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,319,000 after acquiring an additional 86,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 8,181.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

