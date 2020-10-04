Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALIM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

ALIM stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $1.63. The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

