Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EADSY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Airbus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Airbus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.65. Airbus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbus will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

