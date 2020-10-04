Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EADSY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Airbus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Airbus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.65. Airbus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05.
About Airbus
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
