AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

AIQUY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

