Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) vs. Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Head to Head Survey

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Aravive shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Aravive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and Aravive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals $20.16 million 3.05 -$23.27 million ($0.53) -2.75 Aravive $4.75 million 16.25 -$18.22 million ($1.57) -3.06

Aravive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals. Aravive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and Aravive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals N/A -7.69% -7.09% Aravive N/A -39.89% -32.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and Aravive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Aravive 0 1 6 0 2.86

Aravive has a consensus price target of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 498.96%. Given Aravive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aravive is more favorable than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aravive has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aravive beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; GB004, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and bispecific antibody for the treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration and DME through intravitreal injection. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative for the evaluation of razuprotafib in the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in adult patients with moderate to severe COVID-19. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

