AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

AEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America cut AEGON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra cut AEGON to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ING Group cut AEGON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $2.74 on Thursday. AEGON has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.0712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 2.1%. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AEGON by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 48,089 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in AEGON in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in AEGON by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 40,207 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in AEGON by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,187,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 64,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in AEGON by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

