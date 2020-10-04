AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

AEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra downgraded shares of AEGON to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AEGON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. AEGON has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.0712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AEGON by 317.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of AEGON in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AEGON in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of AEGON in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AEGON by 34.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

