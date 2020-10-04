Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,540,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 9,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of ADVM opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $793.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.69. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, insider Peter Soparkar bought 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

