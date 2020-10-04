Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADUS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus Homecare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.75.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $95.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Addus Homecare has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.15.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $184.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Addus Homecare will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,226,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total transaction of $438,889.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 511,590 shares of company stock valued at $48,266,516. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Addus Homecare by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

